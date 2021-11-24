 Skip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800,000

This is the perfect care home. All full baths are fully wheelchair accessible. Currently used as a boarding home. 2 bedrooms are suites with baths attached. See attached floor plan.. Large dining room and living room. Private suite with livingarea, bedroom and w baths included in the bath and bed count. Fire suppression system recently certified. Partial roof replacement on the southside just completed. One owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona.

