This is the perfect care home. All full baths are fully wheelchair accessible. Currently used as a boarding home. 2 bedrooms are suites with baths attached. See attached floor plan.. Large dining room and living room. Private suite with livingarea, bedroom and w baths included in the bath and bed count. Fire suppression system recently certified. Partial roof replacement on the southside just completed. One owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona.
8 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A planned 145-room hotel with a restaurant will open next year, occupying nine floors of Tucson's tallest building downtown.
- Updated
The unidentified Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy was found mortally wounded inside his patrol vehicle about 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Take a look at these road closures for the 38th annual El Tour de Tucson before making Saturday plans.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Local developers, HSL Properties, are planning a 126-room Springhill Suites hotel on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Gunfire near South Mission and West Drexel roads was reported to police about 6 a.m. Sunday.
- Updated
Officials have moved forward with first phase of the study for the Interstate 11 project without making a decision on a path in Pima County.
- Updated
Christian Koloko led a typically balanced UA attack with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
- Updated
An overwhelming COVID-19 surge, with more than 350 cases being reported per 100,000 residents, means Pima County is at high risk right now, health officials warn.