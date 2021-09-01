9/11 Memories
It was a normal morning. I was just getting ready for work as usual. For some reason I turned the TV on. I’m not sure why, as I never usually did that. Actually, what had been on my mind was that nothing very exciting ever seemed to happen lately. Life was just the same old, same old, day after day.
And then on that TV came breaking news. There were pictures of a huge building in New York being hit by a plane. And then another building was hit by another plane. And then another plane crashes into a field as it headed toward the Pentagon. What was I seeing & confusion on my part? The phone rings and it’s my husband with terror in his voice. “We’ve been attacked”.
I will never forget watching the TV, as a real human being jumped out of an upper floor. Oh gee whiz, this is really happening. I rushed to finish for work. I had to get to my coworkers as fast as possible. I needed them, and I think they needed me.
Life would never be the same old, same old ever again! Our whole country came together as a united and patriotic force. Who did this? Why did they do this to us? We were in this situation together and we all would do everything we could to protect our fellow citizens. The young ones signed up to serve in the military to do their duty. The song writers & poets gave voice to our emotions. We all learned to remove our shoes before taking flight. We all learned about terrorism and strange religions. We all learned to hold our families and friends close, as we never know how soon & quick they could be lost. We all learned to never take anything for granted again.
I will never forget that day, or the aftermath, as long as I live.