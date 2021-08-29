 Skip to main content
9 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $275,000

***Seller will consider offers between $300,000-$325,000***EXCELLENT ''Cash Cow'' INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Unique 7+ Bedroom Income Property on Almost 1/4 Acre Lot Conveniently Located in Midtown Near the Suntran Route that Runs from Speedway to UA! Home Offers 7 Beds/3 Baths PLUS Studio w/8th Bed & Kitchenette, PLUS Guest House w/Additional 9th Bed! All Rooms Rented Month-to-Month, Owner Pays Utilities, Some Long-Term Tenants (10+/- Years) w/Very Low Turnaround. Home Could Use Updating & new HVAC if Buyer Prefers but Currently Rents at Full Capacity As-Is. Selling AS-IS; No Repairs will be Made. Copies of Leases to be Provided Upon Contract Acceptance. Common Area Furnishings Included in the Sale (Main Living Areas & Refrigerator). Washer/Dryers Do Not Convey. Please DO NOT Disturb Tenant

