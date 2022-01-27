 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000

Very well-maintained, 9 bedroom, 3 bath home on over an acre of desert oasis with plenty of saguaros, mature trees and native plantings. Lot is completely fenced with custom block wall in front with 2 gates, 1 gate is motorized.New paint inside & out, light and bright. 230SF fully screened Arizona Room. Home is all 1 level. There is an oversized 2 car garage and an additional 200 SF storage shed. Home is ready for immediate move-in with tons of possibilities!

