9 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $825,000

Grand University Boulevard Home! Six Bedroom Main House with Three Studios--2 Month-to-Month and other vacant! This Home will Need Renovations. The Bones are Super Solid! Bring it back to the 1897 photo in the MLS. Built in the Late 19th Century by Lyman Wakefield, the Sheriff of Pima County at the time. This is an amazing opportunity to own a true piece of Tucson History and a Prime Property Blocks from the Entrance to the UA, Downtown, and 4th Avenue! Opportunity of a Lifetime!!!

