Cottrell said the Huskies decided to keep holding out Ibarra to ensure he fully recovers from a leg injury that sidelined him most of last season.
“There’s no reason to push it right now,” Cottrell said.
Except that the Huskies do have to play Arizona, Wisconsin and Wake Forest during nonconference play. A little size and skills in those games could come in handy.
Made a preseason second-team All-Southland pick last month, Ibarra is 6 feet 10 inches and 270 pounds.
“His size, his length, you just don’t find many guys on our level in Division I who are mobile and can do the things he does,” Cottrell said. “He’s almost a throwback guy.”
In Ibarra’s place will be Edward Hardt, a big man from Phoenix who improved without Ibarra last season.
“Ed was playing the backup post for us and he relished that role — and then all of a sudden he was thrown into the fire,” Cottrell said. “But his numbers drastically improved. He got his feet under him and realized what he had to do to win.”