What started out as a normal workday at Walker Elementary on Sept. 11, as I looked forward to celebrating my 55th birthday, turned into a day of sadness and, yes, fear. I arrived at school and realized what had happened in New York City, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania. I called my husband to get in touch with our four children, one living outside the U.S., another in Phoenix, and two who lived in Tucson, to make sure they were all OK.
I have to give credit to all the staff I worked with at Walker who kept the day as normal as possible, but still talking and reassuring their students, and parents, to alleviate any fears and answer any questions they might have.
When I returned home and knew all four of our children and three grandchildren were safe, we decided to go ahead and go to dinner at Olive Garden. We wanted to be with other Tucsonans to share our thoughts and prayers for those we lost that day. It is a birthday I will never forget and I hope Sept. 11, 2001 is a day all Americans will never forget.