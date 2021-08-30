 Skip to main content
A close call

  • Updated

On Sept. 11, 2001, I turned on the TV to see the second plane going into the World Trade Center. By the time I realized that this was an attack, it occurred to me that my sister worked on the 84th floor of the North Tower. I spent the next 3 hours frantically trying to reach her. Thankfully, due to the beautiful weather that morning, she had decided to take a walk and go to work at noon. She had no idea what had happened, or how close she came to being a victim of the attack.

