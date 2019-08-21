1. He needs to gain 1,698 yards to pass Ka’Deem Carey and become Arizona’s career rushing leader. Taylor has 2,542 yards; Carey had 4,239. If Taylor remains healthy for two seasons, he should get more than 1,698 yards. Try to get a grasp on that possibility.
2. Taylor chose Arizona over Washington State and Sacramento State after his prep career at Centennial High School in Southern California’s Inland Empire. With 468 yards this season he’ll become the eighth Arizona back to gain 3,000 yards, joining Carey, Trung Canidate, Ontiwaun Carter, Art Luppino, Mike Bell, Hubie Oliver and Nick Wilson.
3. The top rusher at each Pac-12 school is not necessarily perceived as the leading running back in that school’s history. UCLA’s top rusher? Johnathan Franklin. Washington’s is Myles Gaskin. Stanford’s is Stepfan Taylor and Utah’s is Eddie Johnson. That’s almost a “Who’s That?” list. Arizona State’s career rushing leader is J.R. Redmond, whose profile probably doesn’t match that of eight previous Sun Devil runners — Wilford White, John Henry Johnson, Art Malone, Benny Malone, Mario Bates, Darryl Clack, Woody Green, Leon Burton. Even USC’s Charles White, a Heisman Trophy winner who leads the Pac-12 with 6,245 yards, might not be one of the top three backs in Trojan history, following O.J. Simpson, Marcus Allen and Reggie Bush.