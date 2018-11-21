This past year, I have experienced the loss of my sister, followed by her husband, a suicide, and a sister-in-law, leaving me as the last of my immediate family. I decided to embark on a day of browsing the stores. Beginning with a specialty coffee shop, I was greeted with a warm cup of flavored brew, plus a huge sincere smile by the barista. Already, I was feeling happier. Throughout the day, I interacted with a request to assist, polite people opening doors, and many pleasantly saying thank you. My grief was lessened by store personnel that may have put aside their own problems to assist a customer. I appreciate and am thankful for all employees who make a difference in a shopper’s life.
Christine Reding