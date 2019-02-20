Despite their respective losing streaks, Cal (11.1) and Arizona (11.3) are the Pac-12’s top two teams in fewest turnovers allowed during conference games this season.
“I think probably what it shows about both teams is there’s more to the game than just taking care of the ball,” Miller said. “When you shoot it, it has to go in. You have to get fouled, you have to get to the foul line. … We have not shot the ball well from the free throw line, either.”
The relative lack of turnovers, however, has been a saving grace for the Wildcats, keeping losses at Utah (when UA had seven turnovers) and Colorado (10) from being much worse last week.
“That’s something our team has been good at from the onset,” Miller said. “We have to continue to be good at it.”