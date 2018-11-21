Over its first four games, Arizona averaged 12.8 assists, a total of 51 on their 113 made field goals, meaning they had an assist for 45.1 of their made shots.
The Wildcats had only three assists on Tuesday against Gonzaga. Brandon Williams had two of them and Justin Coleman had the other one; both had three turnovers to accompany them.
“Three assists? That’s tough, man,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “There's not a lot of good basketball being played when you only have three assists.”
But Miller also credited the Bulldogs for some of the problem.
“I think what their defense did is they created a (need to) drive out of desperation, drive to shoot, drive to score,” Miller said. “You have to move the ball, you have to share the ball and you have to be able to find open teammates. But that's as much to Gonzaga's credit as it is to our detriment. They were clearly the better team and especially in the second half. I mean, (Gonzaga’s scoring edge) was 54-29 in the second half, I think that's really all you need to know.”
Arizona now has assisted its field goals only 39.6 percent of the time, the 29th lowest percentage in Division I.