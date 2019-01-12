Arizona is 3-0 in Pac-12 play, having beaten up Colorado and pulled out close wins over Utah and Stanford so far. The Wildcats even merited a projected No. 11 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology post.
But it was also only four games ago that the Wildcats escaped 4-11 UC Davis at home by a bucket and only six games ago that Baylor outrebounded them by 32.
So even if Cal is just 5-10 and on a four-game losing streak, this isn’t a game Miller says the Wildcats can take for granted.
“I hope our guys don’t feel that way because we’re not that much better than anybody and we’re probably not that much worse than anybody,” Miller said. “Every game there’s just a really fine line between winning and losing, and for us, we’re still very early in conference play and some teams can really improve, especially if you’re healthy and we’re trying to be one of those teams.”