A local librarian’s new book provides (print edition)

“I think, especially as people in the Black diaspora, whether we’re from the U.S. or the Caribbean, or South America or Central America, we all have this similar experience,” Pryde said. “Maybe not in our immediate lives, but just living as Black people is connected to some traumatic experience of our ancestors or of the people that we see in the news with all of the things that are happening, have been happening and will happen, and there’s just this need for something to go right. And this idea of not just people loving each other but finding that relationship and that feeling and that growth, that emotional experience, but getting to keep it, too.”