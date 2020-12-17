 Skip to main content
A local's guide to Tucson appears in Vogue

A local's guide to Tucson appears in Vogue

A customer browses the Hawaiian print shirts at Desert Vintage, at its previous location, 636 N. Fourth Ave. It is now at 403 N. Sixth Ave.

 Ron Medvescek

Salima Boufelfel, who, along with Roberto Cowan, owns Desert Vintage on Sixth Avenue, offers her guide to her favorite things to do in Tucson.

While we can all do that, Boufelfel's guide appears in Vogue, telling the fashionable world about the best Tucson has to offer, at least according to one knowledgeable business owner.

Read the short profile and see Boufelfel's picks at Vogue.com.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

