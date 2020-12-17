A local's guide to Tucson appears in Vogue

Salima Boufelfel, who, along with Roberto Cowan, owns Desert Vintage on Sixth Avenue, offers her guide to her favorite things to do in Tucson.
While we can all do that, Boufelfel's guide appears in Vogue, telling the fashionable world about the best Tucson has to offer, at least according to one knowledgeable business owner.
Read the short profile and see Boufelfel's picks at Vogue.com.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!