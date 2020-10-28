A long night's journey into day
Luke 8:26-39
The Gospel of Luke is based on the eyewitness accounts of Jesus' life as Luke the Physician was able to record their testimonies. This particular section of his biography parallels Matthew's own account as one of those eyewitnesses. Matthew 8:28-34 emphasizes the number of individuals Jesus encountered. Luke, being a physician, focuses on what was said rather than how many were present. In this account, we learned the following about Jesus' approach towards the supernatural.
First, the demons were terrified by His very presence. This is the basis of James 2:19 when he observed the demonic perspective towards God is not that of an atheist. Second, we observe that when Jesus asked for the demon's name, He was instead given a number. A legion was a military description of 3,000-5,000 troops sent for a purpose. One that Jesus' presence provided opposition to. Third, these men were possessed in the region of Northern Galilee known as Gadarene. It remains the site of a ruined Decapolis where Gentiles would live, as well as the place where the Greek god Pan was worshiped. Pan is how Satan is rendered in modern artwork as the embodiment of fear. Pan-ic was a term invented to describe those who were cursed by him. It's not hard to see how this would be a place where the enemy's work would be active in this area. Fourth, the demons requested Jesus send them into the swine because it would create a rift between the Jews who were selling the pigs to the Non-Jewish locals without partaking of the non-kosher items themselves. These entities knew that when people see a rift between God and their ability to make money, they often choose the money. The local Jews wanted nothing to do with Jesus after His actions exposed and ended their illegal and immoral operation of pig-farming in Israel. And Fifth, despite this demonic attempt to oppose Jesus' influence, the outcome of this encounter was the creation of the first missionary to the Gentiles. This would be a calling He'd give to His Apostles after His resurrection, but this man had already heard and seen the good things God had done for Him. His ministry began years before the Apostles by simply sharing how God called him out of darkness into light. This is the same thing we all have to share. We may not all have been possessed and robbed of our sanity. But we all have been called personally by God out of the authority of the enemy and into the arms of the only One who offers true peace, hope, and joy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!