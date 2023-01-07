A loss that will live in McKale Center infamy

Until Saturday, the biggest clunker I remember seeing at McKale Center featured Washington State and Arizona in early January 2014.

The Cougars lost 60-25, making just nine baskets in 60 minutes. But that was understandable. Arizona was 14-0 and ranked No. 1. The Cougars would finish 3-15 in the Pac-12, dead last, and fired coach Ken Bone.

If you flip the clunker role and make Arizona the clunkee, Saturday’s 74-61 loss to a 6-10 Washington State team was, in my memory, the worst performance by an Arizona home team since the Wildcats lost to Texas-Rio Grande Valley 65-60 in the third home game of Lute Olson’s Arizona career.

That was December 1983. Such is the magnitude of the UA’s crack-up Saturday.

That’s how good Arizona has been on its home floor. It has lost a score of painful, heartbreaking games the last 40 years, but rarely, if ever, one so stupefying.

Maybe there was another career-type smash-up mixed in there somewhere, but when you’re No. 5 nationally — when the Cougars haven’t beaten a higher ranked team since stunning No. 4 Oregon State in 1980 — it is a game that will live in McKale Center ignominy.

Two months ago, Washington State lost 70-59 at Prairie View A&M. Homecourt advantage? Nope. Only 863 attended. Banner year for A&M? Nope. It has gone 2-10 since.

That same WSU wasn’t overpowering Saturday. Arizona was underpowering, if that’s a word. The Wildcats spent the afternoon chunking free throws and 3-pointers to the point that the final three minutes were all but garbage time.

What now? It won’t take long to find out.

The Wildcats must still play four games against UCLA and USC and, perhaps more troubling, travel for a now-formidable return trip to WSU and Washington later this month.

“You’ve got to be sure you don’t let a day like this take your mojo,’’ Tommy Lloyd said after leaving the losers' locker room..

Mojo? On Saturday that was just another word for nothing left to lose.