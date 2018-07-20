By Justin Spears / Arizona Daily Star
It's July, but the Arizona Wildcats basketball team is gearing up for another season under Sean Miller.
UA lost six players from the 2018 squad including the entire starting lineup including No. 1 NBA Draft pick Deandre Ayton, which means the Wildcats will have a plethora of fresh faces on the court. The returners: Emmanuel Akot, Brandon Randolph, Alex Barcello, Ira Lee, Dylan Smith and Duke transfer Chase Jeter.
The newbies: Devonaire Doutrive, Brandon Williams, Justin Coleman, Omar Thielemans and Ryan Luther.
The defending two-time Pac-12 champions are embracing a rebuild year, but have plans to surprise folks around the country.
Randolph, Barcello and Jeter held a press conference at McKale Center Friday afternoon, here's what they had to say: