 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A new flexible child care center is coming to the Tucson area

Trusting Connections is opening a second location of Timeless Play early next year.

 Courtesy Trusting Connections

A new flexible child care center is opening in Oro Valley next year.

Trusting Connections is opening its second location of Timeless Play, serving children ages 1 to 12. The center is designed to free up parents for a few hours to attend meetings, go to appointments or run errands, a news release said.

The Oro Valley Marketplace space will be larger than the original location, at River Road and Campbell Avenue, with a capacity of 26 children per hour.

“We were often reaching capacity at our first location and wanted to respond to the growing need we see and feel in our community to make this concept accessible to our Oro Valley families and help all of our Tucson families,” said Trusting Connections Co-Founder Rosalind Prather.

People are also reading…

It is expected to open early next year.

Active play and engagement is the focus of the center, with 1 staff member for every 4 children. The space encourages inquiry and discovery through non-electronic, age-appropriate play and activities.

To learn more about the location, hours, membership and play pricing, visit timeless-play.com. Sign up for updates at trustingconnections.com/timeless-play-newsletter.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News