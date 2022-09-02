A new flexible child care center is coming to the Tucson area

A new flexible child care center is opening in Oro Valley next year.

Trusting Connections is opening its second location of Timeless Play, serving children ages 1 to 12. The center is designed to free up parents for a few hours to attend meetings, go to appointments or run errands, a news release said.

The Oro Valley Marketplace space will be larger than the original location, at River Road and Campbell Avenue, with a capacity of 26 children per hour.

“We were often reaching capacity at our first location and wanted to respond to the growing need we see and feel in our community to make this concept accessible to our Oro Valley families and help all of our Tucson families,” said Trusting Connections Co-Founder Rosalind Prather.

It is expected to open early next year.

Active play and engagement is the focus of the center, with 1 staff member for every 4 children. The space encourages inquiry and discovery through non-electronic, age-appropriate play and activities.

To learn more about the location, hours, membership and play pricing, visit timeless-play.com. Sign up for updates at trustingconnections.com/timeless-play-newsletter.