During the open interview section of Sunday’s press conference, Miller found himself again being asked about the federal investigations and its effects on him.
His response did not change.
When a California-based reporter asked him about his focus with all the “outside stuff” going on, and whether basketball could be a refuge, Miller said, “Every year is different, and this year, obviously, it’s quite a challenge based on the guys that we’ve lost. It’s the beginning of a long journey.”
The reporter asked how it has hit Miller personally, or if he just focuses on basketball.
“I just coach Arizona,” Miller said.