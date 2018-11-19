Buy Now

Arizona's Sean Miller (second from right) joins fellow Maui Invitational coaches (from left) Travis Steele of Xavier, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, Brian Dutcher of San Diego State, Eric Bovaird of Chaminade and Steve Prohm of Iowa State.

During the open interview section of Sunday’s press conference, Miller found himself again being asked about the federal investigations and its effects on him.

His response did not change.

When a California-based reporter asked him about his focus with all the “outside stuff” going on, and whether basketball could be a refuge, Miller said, “Every year is different, and this year, obviously, it’s quite a challenge based on the guys that we’ve lost. It’s the beginning of a long journey.”

The reporter asked how it has hit Miller personally, or if he just focuses on basketball.

“I just coach Arizona,” Miller said.