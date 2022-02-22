A note to our newsletter recipients

Some subscribers have been receiving error messages when clicking on the e-edition link provided in this daily e-mail. We are aware of the issue, and are working to correct it. If you are having trouble accessing the e-edition directly from our daily e-mail, here are 3 other ways you can access:
1. Go to tucson.com and click the “Today’s E-Edition” link at the top left corner.
2. Go to tucson.com and click the “person” icon” at the top right corner.
3. Type tucson.com/e-edition directly into your browser.
We apologize for the inconvenience.