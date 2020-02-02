A President’s Gift to Heart Disease Awareness

In February 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson designated the first American Heart Month. Fifty-six years later, we continue to raise awareness about heart disease every February.
Like millions of Americans, President Johnson suffered from heart disease starting at age 47. He smoked, did not exercise and did not follow a heart-healthy diet. Under his administration, the surgeon general published a report warning of the dangers of smoking and its contribution to heart disease.
Since that time, awareness has led to a sharp decline in smoking. Yet, millions are diagnosed with cardiovascular disease annually, which leads to one in four deaths. Cardiovascular disease includes plaque buildup in the arteries of the heart (coronary arteries) or arteries in the arms, legs or neck (peripheral arteries). Whether a coronary or a peripheral artery is diseased, the risk factors that cause it are often the same: high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes and genetics.
Looking at your family history is an important place to start when assessing your risk for heart disease. In President Johnson’s case, family history showed that most of his male relatives died at a young age, presumably from heart disease.
Although you cannot escape your genes, you can take steps to prevent or delay progression of heart disease. See your doctor for an annual physical and make sure your blood pressure is under control. Get your cholesterol checked every 2-3 years or annually if you’re at high risk. Get checked for diabetes.
Lastly, if you smoke, there are multiple resources available to help you quit. Smokefree.gov is an excellent resource to find ideas and support. Your doctor can also consider drug therapy to decrease the urge to smoke.
Though we have more resources and technologies than we did in President Johnson’s day, taking initiative is one of the best tools to prevent or delay heart disease. Taking initiative to understand your risk factors and starting a daily aerobic exercise routine will pay dividends on your health.
Dr. Neil M. Gheewala is a cardiologist with Pima Heart and Vascular and is the assistant director of Structural Heart Interventions at Tucson Medical Center. He holds a masters in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health.