A Washington State sized crowd on hand for player intros. (Not as many UA fans as usual either) pic.twitter.com/eqUvY4PSsR— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) January 10, 2019
Even though Stanford’s winter quarter started Monday, students were hardly clamoring for good seats.
A half-hour before tipoff Monday, exactly two Stanford students joined the school’s band in the courtside student section. By tipoff, the section was still almost two-thirds empty.
Then again, the rest of Maples Pavilion was only about a third filled, too.
And about a third of those who did show up appeared to be rooting for Arizona.
It hasn’t always been that way inside Stanford’s arena. As he watched the Wildcats warm up Wednesday, UA athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie recalled how Tiger Woods leaped out of his courtside seat to celebrate Nick Robinson’s 35-footer at the buzzer to beat Arizona in 2003-04, while the rest of the arena rocked.
“I still talk to Andre (Igoudala) about that,” Kokoskie said of the then-UA forward now with the Warriors. “That was incredible. I remember the energy.”