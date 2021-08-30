 Skip to main content
A simple communal event boosted morale

Twenty years ago on 9/11, I stood watching the news in disbelief as I saw the second airliner hit the twin towers in New York City. It was horrific for our entire country. But in Tucson later that day, I had an option that other people didn't. We were having a local election that day and I got to walk to the polls to cast my vote. Wow! It really boosted my morale knowing that I could participate in such a simple communal event. Oddly, I have actually mailed in every ballot since then. The juxtaposition of those two events are indelibly etched in my memory and I am grateful!

