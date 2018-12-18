NIGHTLIFE
Mary After Dark — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Cold classic rock, southern rock and blues. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 28. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Dec. 28. $5. 444-0439.
The 'Q' — The Edge Bar. Rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 29. Free. 887-9027.
New Year's Eve Dance Party with Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. A set of jazz followed by full throttle funk and blues with a New Year's toast on East Coast time. $50 includes dinner, champagne and dessert; $20 without dinner. For reservations and details, call 207-2429. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 31. $20.
A Very Geeky New Years Eve — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Prizes and goodies, brews and quiz entertainment. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 31. Free. 775-2337.
Green Valley New Years Eve Milonga — Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. Kick off the new year with Tango Llaneros, from Lubbock TX. 8 p.m. Dec. 31. $20. 625-3488.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court. Funk and groove band. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 4. $50. 207-2429.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, country and pop. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 5. Free. 887-9027.