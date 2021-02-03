A1 standalone
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Republican's proposal would allow Arizona Legislature to overturn presidential election results even after they are formally certified by the governor and secretary of state and the electors are counted by Congress.
- Updated
Tucson police say the man shot and killed by police is linked to the shooting of a woman nearby.
- Updated
B Line served up a bistro-quality menu at diner prices to attract a decidedly younger clientele, including college students living in nearby student housing complexes.
- Updated
Participants reached speeds of 100 mph on county road east of Tucson International Airport, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
- Updated
The Wilmot Energy Center will churn out clean energy even when the sun goes down, with a 30-megawatt battery system.
- Updated
Almost three months after the state of Arizona legalized marijuana, dispensaries across the state are now selling to recreational customers. This guide discusses the different indicas, sativas and other products they're selling, as well as edibles, and how to partake legally and safely.
- Updated
A red-tailed hawk is on the mend at the Tucson Wildlife Center after being rescued by a passing motorist.
- Updated
This is indeed wildcat country, whether we're talking Arizona Wildcats or rare spotted cats roaming our mountain ranges.
- Updated
St. Mark’s Preschool and Kindergarten is closing after 54 years in Tucson, but a group of parents are working to form a nonprofit and save the school if they can.
- Updated
Director quits after a little more than a year as city awaits progress report on recommended fixes.