Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit more costly, and potentially less available. It's all in the name of humane treatment of hens.
For Star subscribers: As a result, Arizona taxpayers could have to shell out another $360 million if they want to ease the worsening I-10 congestion through Pinal County.
Republican lawmakers in the Arizona Freedom Caucus say they're ready to fight Gov. Hobbs' anti-discrimination executive order along with her "radical woke agenda."
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Dillinger Days, Tucson Jazz Festival, Zoppé Family Circus, Lunar New Year, séances, goat yoga and more in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson man has been charged for killing a bobcat from an ongoing research study that has drawn some criticism from amateur wildlife watchers.
An arrest has been made in the Jan. 5 crash on West Ina Road, near North Giaconda Way, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.
Local nonprofit The Homing Project is hoping to build a village of tiny homes for unsheltered individuals, but it has hit some roadblocks in recent months.
For Star subscribers: State officials say Buckeye in Maricopa County, long one of the U.S.' fastest growing cities, lacks enough groundwater to support its projected homebuilding. Other areas likely face that dilemma, too, Arizona's water director warns.
The Arizona Court of Appeals will expedite consideration of the losing Republican's claims the 2022 election was flawed.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.