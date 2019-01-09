CALIFORNIA
Teachers union postpones strike
LOS ANGELES — The union representing teachers in Los Angeles — the nation’s second-largest school district — postponed the start of a strike until Monday because of the possibility of a court-ordered delay of a walkout.
United Teachers Los Angeles previously said its 35,000 members would walk off the job Thursday for the first time in 30 years if a deal wasn’t reached on higher pay and smaller class sizes.
However, a judge was considering Wednesday whether the union gave legally proper notice of a strike and could have ordered teachers to wait.
Union officials said they believe they would have prevailed in court but decided to postpone a strike to avoid confusion and give teachers, parents and others time to prepare.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, with 640,000 students, said the delay provides an opportunity to keep talking and avoid a strike.
Stan Lee’s fans can attend memorial
LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee’s devoted fans will have a chance to mourn him alongside his friends, family and co-creators at a memorial in Hollywood on Jan. 30, organizers announced Wednesday.
Lee’s company POW! Entertainment announced that it will honor the Marvel Comics mogul outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, where Lee’s hand and footprints are in cement.
The memorial’s organizers include filmmaker and Lee super-fan Kevin Smith, who will moderate a discussion of Lee’s life and work that’s set to include actors Mark Hamill and Vincent D’Onofrio and Wu Tang Clan member RZA.
Smith, in a statement, called Lee “the literary titan of comic books” and “our modern-day Mark Twain.”
The evening will include speakers, musical performances, an art exhibit, and costumes and props from Lee’s creations and Marvel-movie cameos. Tickets for the public go on sale Wednesday evening, with proceeds going to the Hero Initiative, a charity that supports struggling comic-book creators.
The remembrance will be produced by fan-owned entertainment company Legion M, and production and consulting company Agents of Mayhem.
A private memorial is planned inside the venue immediately after.
NEW YORK
Hart says he won’t be Oscars host
NEW YORK — Kevin Hart says he won’t be hosting the Academy Awards.
“No,” was his response when asked Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Hart says it’s too late to prepare.
Hart added it’s “hard to predict what can happen.” But he doesn’t want “people to think there’s a thing about me and the Academy.”
The motion picture academy has not named a replacement host for its Feb. 24 awards show since Hart backed away days after being named host last month when some anti-gay tweets he posted a decade ago resurfaced.
IOWA
Palestinian freed after being in jail for 2 years
DES MOINES — A Palestinian man who was jailed in Iowa for two years while immigration authorities tried to secure permission to deport him has been released after a federal judge ruled he had been held for too long without a reasonable expectation of being repatriated soon.
Advocates for immigrants’ rights say Hasan Salama Dibai Ghithan’s case is not unusual and that far too many immigrants awaiting deportation are jailed indefinitely because they don’t know how to navigate the U.S. legal system.
“I haven’t seen the sun in two years,” Ghithan told The Associated Press on Friday, just hours after his release from the Pottawattamie County Jail. “Man, it was just a nightmare. A nightmare. I’m glad it’s kind of over now.”
Ghithan, 33, was trying to renew his expired green card in Omaha, Nebraska, in January 2017, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents discovered he had been convicted on a drug charge in Texas a year earlier. They locked him up in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Months passed as Ghithan sought his release or deportation to a part of the world he hasn’t even visited in 14 years. He became so desperate in jail that he even offered to pay for his own flight.
Complicating his departure, Ghithan can’t be flown direct to his homeland because the U.S. doesn’t recognize Palestine as a sovereign, independent state. Immigration officials said they must first obtain permission from Israel, transport him to Jordan and get him permission to cross the Allenby Bridge from Jordan into the West Bank, although Jordan rescinded a memorandum of understanding that allowed such crossings in September. Thus, the U.S. government has been unable to get the required permissions.
Judy Rabinovitz, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrant’s Rights Project, says she doesn’t know how many people are jailed on indefinite immigration holds, but she believes Ghithan’s situation isn’t unusual. Many immigrants don’t know how to navigate the U.S. courts, said Rabinovitz, who is not involved in Ghithan’s case.
“Something’s wrong with a system that allows people to be warehoused for years and years and years unless they’re able to go into court on their own,” she says. Rabinovitz says she has worked with immigrants who were jailed in the U.S. for even much longer than Ghithan before being deported.
A report by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicates a sharp increase in the arrest and deportation of immigrants who have broken U.S. laws. More than 396,000 people were booked into ICE detention facilities during the fiscal year that ended in September, an increase of 22.5 percent from the previous year. More than 250,000 immigrants were deported , and more than half of them were convicted of a crime .
Ghithan was born in Ramallah in the West Bank and arrived in the U.S. on a student visa in 2005. He married an American woman and received a green card, but allowed it to expire in 2012.
He went to college in Texas where, Ghithan says, friends led him astray. He was convicted on a gambling-related charge in Waco in June 2013, and possession of drug paraphernalia in May 2016. He was released on probation and given a deferred judgment.
He then separated from his wife and moved to Omaha to live with his uncle and cousins. It was there, as he sought to renew his green card in early 2017, that ICE officials uncovered his criminal record and jailed him in Iowa.
Ghithan was told he would see a judge within two weeks, and he expected to post bail and be released. But it was two months before a judge considered his case, and that judge denied him bail because his crime was drug related.
An Omaha immigration judge meanwhile rejected Ghithan’s request for asylum based on his claim that he was fleeing violence in the Middle East. The judge ordered him to be deported to Israel, but nothing happened.
After calling the American Bar Association from jail, he challenged the constitutionality of his imprisonment but mistakenly filed the document in Omaha because he thought he was being held in Nebraska. Four months passed before a judge wrote to him, telling him that because he was in Iowa, he needed to file in federal court in that state.
He filed another petition in September 2018. After months of exchanges between U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt in Des Moines and federal officials, it became clear Ghithan’s release was not imminent.
On Dec. 10, federal officials suggested holding Ghithan until at least March to give them time to get the paperwork in order.
Ghithan’s court-appointed attorney, Kevin Hobbs, argued that Ghithan’s indefinite detention was “in violation of due process under the United States Constitution.”
Pratt granted Ghithan’s release under supervision of immigration authorities Jan. 2, saying there was no significant likelihood of his removal in the foreseeable future.
The government filed documents Friday confirming his release.
Ghithan, who is staying with relatives in Omaha, is unsure about his future. His attorney has told him he likely won’t be deported if he avoids trouble. But the immigration officer supervising his release told him not to bother looking for a job because he will be deported within a month or two.
“He’s like, ‘I’m sorry you were in jail this long, but if it was up to me I’d keep you in there because there is a good chance I’m still going to deport you,’” Ghithan said.
The Associated Press