CALIFORNIA
‘StarTalk’ season with Tyson on hold
LOS ANGELES — The current season of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “StarTalk” series is on hold amid sexual misconduct claims against the prominent astrophysicist.
The National Geographic channel said Thursday new episodes of the science-based talk show won’t air until an investigation involving Tyson is completed, which could be within the next few weeks.
Last December, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine claims that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women.
Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014, and a new edition of the series was set to air in March on the network and on National Geographic.
He has denied an accusation that he groped a woman and denied making sexual advances toward a production assistant at his home. Tyson apologized for making the assistant feel uncomfortable.
He has said he will cooperate fully with an “impartial investigation.”
FLORIDA
7 killed after crash, fuel spill on highway
FORT LAUDERDALE — Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across a Florida highway Thursday, sparking a massive fire that killed seven people, authorities said.
The wreck happened on Interstate 75 about a mile south of Alachua, near Gainesville. The flames were fed by about 50 gallons of diesel, authorities said.
Several others were taken to a hospital, some with critical injuries, the Gainesville Sun reported.
Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation, but did not say why. The fire was so intense that authorities said it damaged parts of the road.
The aftermath closed part of the highway in both directions, causing massive delays.
Mugger loses by TKO to kickboxing senior
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida mugger picked the wrong senior citizen to attack.
The Palm Beach Post reports 68-year-old Steve Shepherd was limping to his car last week, a pulled muscle impairing his stride, when a mugger hit him in the head with a bottle and demanded his cellphone.
Bad choice.
Shepherd is a five-time world kickboxing champ. Though retired 18 years, he has been training to become the oldest pro fighter. He has a bout scheduled in March.
Shepherd threw a right cross to the attacker’s head, and then smashed a hook to his ribs, crumpling him. Bystanders interceded and the man escaped. Shepherd suffered a ruptured eardrum, a cut and bruise.
The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the attacker is about 20 and had prowled the area for hours, seeking a victim.
IOWA
Illinois college settles suit with 48 states
DES MOINES — A Chicago-area for-profit college has agreed to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and forego collecting about $493 million in student debt owed by 179,529 students.
Career Education Corp., of Schaumburg, Illinois, agreed to a settlement with attorneys general from 48 states and the District of Columbia to close an investigation that began in 2014.
New York reached an earlier agreement. California is considering joining the settlement.
The average student debt relief will be about $2,750.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says $1.4 million owed by 715 Iowa students who took online courses will not be collected.
Miller says the agreement will end what he termed deceptive practices, including misrepresenting total cost and transferability of credits.
The company denies allegations of wrongdoing and says it will work “to demonstrate the quality of our institutions and our commitment to students.”
KENTUCKY
Krispy Kreme comes to rescue over pastry loss
LEXINGTON — Krispy Kreme has stepped in to comfort Kentucky police officers mourning the loss of a doughnut truck that caught fire.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the company and a police escort delivered dozens of doughnuts to the city police department Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Kyle Mounce says no one was injured when a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire in the city on Monday, but the truck’s doughnuts were ruined. The fire’s cause was unclear as of Monday.
Lexington police shared posts on social media of the burned truck and officers jokingly mourning the loss.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Eatery removes sign over offensive claim
KEENE — A New Hampshire restaurant that’s preparing to open has removed a sign advertising its name over concerns that it sounded like profanity.
The name of the Vietnamese restaurant in a public building next to City Hall in Keene is a play on a type of soup, which is spelled P-H-O, but is pronounced “fuh.” The restaurant calls itself by the name of the soup, followed by the words “Keene Great.”
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said it’s intended to sound like profanity and that owner Isabelle Jolie didn’t get permission to hang any sign.
Jolie said she doesn’t think the name is offensive.
Both sides plan to meet soon.
