DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Border Patrol appoints
first-ever female chief
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Border Patrol has its first female chief in its 94-year history.
Carla Provost had been acting chief since April 2017, so her appointment Thursday by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was no surprise. The position is not subject to Senate confirmation.
Only about 5 percent of the Border Patrol’s nearly 20,000 agents are women. Provost says women who have climbed through the ranks send a signal and that although she’s the first female chief, she won’t be the last.
Provost joined the Border Patrol in 1995 as an agent in Douglas, Arizona. She worked in top management positions in El Paso, Texas, and El Centro, California, before transferring to headquarters in 2015, where she focused on efforts to clamp down on corruption, misconduct and mismanagement.
PENNSYVLANIA
Second person dies from Army depot fire
CHAMBERSBURG — A second person has died of injuries suffered in an explosion and fire last month at an Army facility in Pennsylvania.
The Letterkenny Army Depot’s commander says the employee died Thursday at the hospital where he has been treated since the accident July 19.
The Army did not identify him.
Five employees were injured in the explosion and fire. The fire occurred in a vehicle paint shop at the facility, which is located in Chambersburg, about 160 miles west of Philadelphia.
The cause is under investigation.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Bronze Archie statue honors illustrator
MEREDITH — A life-size bronze statue of a red-haired, freckle-faced Archie is now greeting visitors at a New Hampshire town in honor of a local man who drew the comic book character and his group of wholesome teenage friends.
Bob Montana illustrated Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead from 1942 until his death in 1975 at age 54. He lived for 35 years in Meredith, a town of about 6,000 residents in the heart of the state’s Lakes Region.
The statue of Archie sitting on a park bench was commemorated Thursday in Meredith’s Community Park to coincide with the town’s 250th anniversary.
Montana brought the Archie Andrews character to life when he drew the first “Archie” comic strip while renting a cottage on Lake Waukewan in 1942.
NEW YORK
Lovato cancels tour, will focus on recovery
NEW YORK — Demi Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour to focus on her recovery.
The singer was scheduled to perform in Mexico in September and in South America in November, but announced Thursday that she would not perform the shows.
Over the weekend Lovato checked out of the hospital she was rushed to on July 24 for a reported overdose. The 25-year-old wrote a lengthy post Sunday on Instagram, saying she remains committed to overcoming addiction.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Woman who ran over husband is sentenced
WALHALLA — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for intentionally running over her husband.
Solicitor David Wagner said 23-year-old Taylor Bright kept driving after hitting her husband in January, dragging his body for a third of a mile through Seneca. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter was also in the truck.
Wagner says Bright was drunk, had smoked marijuana and was pregnant at the time. He says deputies investigated the couple for domestic violence in 2016 but filed no charges.
Wagner said in a statement Bright pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for reckless homicide and a 10-year prison sentenced suspended to two years for unlawful neglect of a child.
Authorities say 25-year-old John Bright died at the scene.