FLORIDA
‘Stranger Things’ among park’s haunts
ORLANDO — You won’t have to travel to Hawkins, Indiana, to visit the Upside Down.
Universal Studios’ theme parks in Orlando, Los Angeles and Singapore are bringing the scary dimension from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to their Halloween Horror Nights. Each park will have a “Stranger Things” maze complete with a Demogorgon creature to terrify visitors from September through early November.
The “Stranger Things” maze is one of several haunted houses at the parks’ Halloween Horror Nights fright fests.
For the first time, the Orlando park will have 10 houses, several recalling slasher films or horror cinema from the 1980s.
NEW YORK
Actor Alda reveals
he has Parkinson’s
NEW YORK — Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease.
Appearing Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” the former “M*A*S*H” star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder 3½ years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.
The 82-year-old says he’s not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda says he has acted and given talks since then. He says he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.
Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson’s that there are things they can do.
Zoo announces birth of twin red pandas
SYRACUSE — Officials at an upstate New York zoo have announced the birth of twin red pandas, an endangered species found in Asia.
Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney announced Tuesday that the male cubs were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, in Syracuse, on June 21.
Zookeepers have named them Loofah and Doofah after characters in “The Land Before Time” animated dinosaur film series.
MICHIGAN
Dog day-care owner out after complaint
KENTWOOD — A dog day-care chain says it has taken over the operations of a western Michigan franchise after a customer posted video online that she says shows the shop’s owner kicking her dog.
Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow said Tuesday it has removed the owner of Camp Bob Wow Kentwood. The company says a corporate team has taken over the operations.
The company says it “has a zero-tolerance policy” for such behavior. The company did not identify the franchise’s owner.
The four-second video was posted on Facebook by a woman who says she lives in Walker, Michigan. She says the video is from the kennel’s webcam and shows her dog being kicked while he was being boarded there Monday.
MONTANA
Man pleads not guilty
in child abandonment
MISSOULA — An Oregon man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony charges alleging he abandoned a 5-month-old baby who survived for nine hours in the woods of western Montana under a pile of debris.
Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, of Portland, entered his plea to assault on a minor and criminal endangerment. He appeared via video in District Court in Missoula and remains jailed on $200,000 bail.
Prosecutors say Crowley was under the influence of meth and bath salts when he caused a disturbance last month at Lolo Hot Springs, near where he was living with the boy and the child’s mother.
PENNSYLVANIA
Nickel worth millions to be auctioned
PHILADELPHIA — A rare nickel is going up for auction in Philadelphia and officials say it could fetch $3 million to $5 million.
The Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is one of only five ever produced.
The Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering the coin for auction Aug. 15 during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money. The fair will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center Aug. 14-18.
