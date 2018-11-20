DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump gives poultry pardons to turkeys
WASHINGTON — In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Trump used the power of his office Tuesday to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table.
But Trump jokingly warned that while the 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots are free to live the rest of their lives, they may have to answer to Democrats, who will control the House beginning in January and have promised to investigate the president’s actions and business dealings.
The White House held an online contest to determine which bird should be pardoned. Trump identified the “lucky bird” as Peas.
“This was a fair election,” joked the president, whose wife, first lady Melania Trump, was on hand to witness the act of mercy carried out during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
Trump pardoned both gobblers, who will be sent to Virginia Tech to be cared for by poultry science and veterinary students.
Woman claims Avenatti dragged her
WASHINGTON — An actress who says she had a relationship with Michael Avenatti alleges that he dragged her across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument over money, according to court documents obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Mareli Miniutti wrote in a sworn statement that during the argument, Avenatti shouted expletives at her and told her she was “ungrateful” before he hit her in the face with pillows. She said Avenatti attempted to pull her out of a bed in his guest bedroom and snatched her phone away before she screamed for help.
Avenatti, who was arrested last week on a felony domestic violence charge, called the allegations “completely false.” He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.
Avenatti, who is mulling a presidential run, is best known as the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had an affair with President Trump in 2006, a claim Trump denies.
Avenatti was released on $50,000 bail after his arrest last Wednesday. Prosecutors have not formally filed charges.
NEW YORK
Martha Stewart says Uber was ‘a mess’
NEW YORK — Martha Stewart’s first Uber ride was not a good thing.
Stewart ordered the “most expensive version” Monday outside Tiffany’s flagship store in New York City. As Stewart explained on Instagram , she wanted to be picked up on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.
Stewart wrote the first car did not show up and the second parked “halfway down” the street where she “could not see the license plate.” That car was pointed in the wrong direction, delaying her journey as the car snaked through midtown Manhattan traffic.
But the worst part was the car “was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!” She posted a picture that showed debris on the floor and two water bottles.
Uber says it was disappointed to hear about Stewart’s first experience and has reached out to her and her team.
IDAHO
Monitors check for radiation after blast
BOISE — Air monitoring systems were set up Tuesday to check for low-level nuclear radiation and other harmful contaminants following a powerful weekend blast at a hazardous waste site in Idaho that killed a worker, destroyed a building and damaged other structures, an official said.
Results were not yet available from the monitors installed at the US Ecology site about 50 miles south of Boise, said Albert Crawshaw of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Monitors have also been installed outside the site.
Officials said it’s not clear what caused the explosion. US Ecology takes in low-level radioactive waste, but none of the material was believed to be near the explosion on Saturday, Crawshaw said.
The facility also accepts contaminants such as arsenic, lead, zinc, cadmium and other metals. It’s also unclear if containers holding any of that hazardous waste were damaged in the explosion.
The explosion occurred in a building where hazardous waste is treated. Images appear to show the blast blew out the roof and walls, Crawshaw said.
US Ecology converts contaminants to non-hazardous residues, minimizing the long-term risks of disposal. The company then buries the material at the site.
The Associated Press