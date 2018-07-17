CALIFORNIA
Bear tranquilized after roaming LA area
LOS ANGELES — A large bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart after spending a few hours roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood and taking a dip in a backyard pool.
Police warned residents to stay indoors after the bear was spotted Tuesday in Granada Hills, along the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains.
The bear cooled off in a pool for several minutes, then climbed a wall and explored backyards in the San Fernando Valley.
Bears captured in neighborhoods are typically relocated into wilderness areas.
Man held in rapes could be deported
SAN FRANCISCO — A suspected serial rapist charged with posing as a ride-hailing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally, federal immigration authorities said Tuesday.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said it plans to deport Orlando Vilchez Lazo, 36, to his native Peru if he’s released from custody on the rape case.
Vilchez Lazo was arrested last week on multiple allegations, including four counts of felony rape. He is jailed in lieu of $4.2 million in bail and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in court, where he is expected to be assigned a lawyer.
FLORIDA
Planes collide over Everglades, killing 3
MIAMI — Officials say three people died after two planes crashed above the Florida Everglades.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez told the Miami Herald that the planes collided in midair Tuesday afternoon.
NEVADA
MGM sues victims
to avoid liability
LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort.
The company argues in lawsuits filed Friday in Nevada and California that it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The lawsuits target victims who have sued the company and voluntarily dismissed their claims or have threatened to sue after a gunman shattered the windows of his Mandalay Bay suite and fired on a crowd gathered below for a country music festival.
PENNSYLVANIA
Penn State hazing death trial set for Feb.
BELLEFONTE — Members of a Penn State University fraternity charged in connection with the death of a pledge after a night of hazing and drinking are scheduled to go to trial early next year.
Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine set aside 20 days for the trial involving 21 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity, starting Feb. 6.
Defendants are accused of hazing, reckless endangerment and other offenses in the death last year of Tim Piazza, 19, of Lebanon, New Jersey. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Piazza suffered a fractured skull, a shattered spleen and other injuries.
The Associated Press