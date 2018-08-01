WASHINGTON
Airlines panned after gay couple gave up seats
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines faces outrage from people on social media after a gay couple had to give up seats on a New York City-Los Angeles flight to make room for a straight couple.
The Seattle Times reports the couple accepted an apology Tuesday from the airline, which said there was a seating mistake not reflective of disrespect in Sunday’s incident.
David Cooley said he and his traveling companion were in their assigned seats when a gate agent asked his companion to give up his seat and move so another couple could sit together.
Coley, owner of a popular upscale gay bar in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles, recounted the incident in posts on Facebook and Twitter.
Although Cooley said he protested that the two men were also a couple and wanted to sit together, he said the agent insisted that his traveling companion had to either move to coach or get off the plane. The couple took a flight on another airline.
Alaska posted an apology on social media that said “this unfortunate incident was caused by a seating mix-up on a full flight.”
CALIFORNIA
LA moves to license pot growers after long delay
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles has started accepting license applications from marijuana growers, manufacturers and testing companies, seven months after California broadly legalized cannabis.
The start of the process Wednesday arrived with a mix of relief and anxiety from businesses that have been waiting to enter the state’s legal market for months.
So far, the city has only licensed retail shops, with the rest of the supply chain in limbo.
Retailer and cultivator Donnie Anderson has been paying rent for months on commercial space he hasn’t been able to use without a cultivation license.
Meanwhile, legal sales continue to face stiff competition from the illicit market, and there are widespread complaints over hefty taxes.
COLORADO
Man receives $1,000
fine for feeding bears
DURANGO — A Colorado man has been fined $1,000 for intentionally feeding bears for the third time in the past eight years.
The Durango Herald reports a resident reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife that they had seen a man leaving out food in his backyard for bears.
Wildlife Manager Matt Thorpe says the resident took pictures and provided them to officials. An investigation found that the man had previously been fined for the same behavior in 2010 and 2012.
In Colorado, it’s illegal to knowingly feed bears. The first offense carries a $100 fine. The second violation gives a $500 fine.
Thorpe said Colorado Parks and Wildlife contacted the man on Sunday, who paid the fine on the spot.
He can be fined another $1,000 if he breaks the law again.
NEW YORK
Comedy Center opens in Lucille Ball’s hometown
JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center is open for laughs in “I Love Lucy” comedian Lucille Ball’s hometown.
The $50 million cultural institution is in the western New York city of Jamestown and tells the story of comedy from its origins to the present with a mix of interactive exhibits, a hologram theater and comedy artifacts such as the late George Carlin’s archives.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday helped cut the ribbon on the nonprofit center, which received $9 million in state funding.
The center was inspired by Ball, who starred as accident-prone Lucy Ricardo on the 1950s sitcom. Jamestown has a museum dedicated to Ball, who said she wanted to see all comedy celebrated as an art form.
