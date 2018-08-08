CONNECTICUT
Sandy Hook permanent memorial design chosen
HARTFORD — A committee in Newtown, Connecticut, has chosen a design for a permanent memorial to honor the pupils and educators killed in the 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The special town commission chose a design by San Francisco-based architecture and design firm SWA. It features a coiling wooded walkway leading past two natural ponds to a sycamore tree planted in the middle of a small man-made reflecting pool, which will be inscribed with the victims’ names.
The tree will be planted using what town officials call “sacred soil,” the incinerated remains of tens of thousands of teddy bears, flowers, candles, letters and cards that were brought to the town in the days after the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting.
The commission will formally vote Thursday to recommend the design. The project is expected to cost about $250,000 and will be paid for using money donated to the town after the massacre.
The memorial, which will be on a donated 5-acre site near the elementary school, is to be dedicated on Dec. 14, 2019.
COLORADO
College reprinting 9.2K diplomas to fix typo
GRAND JUNCTION — A Colorado university is offering to reprint up to 9,200 diplomas after the outgoing editor of the school newspaper found a big typo.
Alec Williams was checking to make sure his name was spelled correctly on his Colorado Mesa University diploma when he noticed it said “Coard of Trustees” instead of “Board of Trustees” in Old English font.
Williams told The Daily Sentinel he laughed, but then got frustrated because he had $30,000 in student loans and a diploma with a typo.
CMU President Tim Foster said the university is sending corrected diplomas to 2018 graduates and will offer them to graduates as far back as 2012.
They cost $5 each, so the university could spend nearly $46,000.
IDAHO
Rescuers free man trapped under truck
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho man is recovering after being pinned underneath his truck for at least two days after it rolled into a ravine.
Joe Rightmire’s sister, Tasha Goforth, found the 21-year-old pinned under the pickup near Idaho Falls on Monday night after he had been missing for several days.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Harmon said Rightmire had been partially ejected from the truck.
Bonneville County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said he had no broken bones but was dehydrated.
CALIFORNIA
Libel suit by Daniels moves from NY to LA
LOS ANGELES — The defamation lawsuit Stephanie Clifford brought against President Trump was transferred from New York to Los Angeles where the adult movie star known as Stormy Daniels is already waging two court battles related to a $130,000 hush payment over her alleged fling with Trump.
Trump and Clifford on Wednesday agreed to have the case moved to federal court in Los Angeles. Only two days ago, Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, had objected to Trump’s request to transfer the lawsuit, which accuses the president of falsely tweeting that Clifford lied about being threatened in 2011 not to go public with the story of their alleged relationship.
“We concluded that allowing it to be transferred would permit the case to move more expeditiously and likely permit us to get a deposition of Mr. Trump more quickly,” Avenatti said in an email.
Man breaks his legs jumping border wall
CALEXICO — A man attempting to enter the United States illegally has fallen from a new 30-foot-high wall in California, breaking both his legs.
Border Patrol surveillance video shows the man lying motionless on the ground after tossing his body over the bollard-style barrier Sunday night in downtown Calexico, east of San Diego.
Paramedics determined that the man broke his legs and may have injured his back. He was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs.
The Border Patrol didn’t identify the man. Spokesman Carlos Pitones said the U.S. government typically pays medical expenses for people who are injured crossing the border illegally and they are deported after recovery.
WASHINGTON
Grieving orca , dead calf are still together
SEATTLE — An endangered orca is still clinging to her dead calf more than two weeks after her newborn died.
Michael Milstein, a spokesman with NOAA Fisheries, said researchers on Wednesday spotted the 20-year-old whale known as J35 carrying her dead young off the tip of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.
The calf died July 24, and the image of the mother whale clinging to the dead calf has struck an emotional chord worldwide.
Milstein said researchers with Fisheries and Ocean Canada also spotted another member of the same pod — the 3½-year old whale J50 that is emaciated. The ailing orca was swimming with her mom Wednesday.
A team of experts led by NOAA Fisheries have been searching for the young whale to assess her health and potentially give her medication.
MONTANA
‘Superman’ actress’ death ruled suicide
HELENA — “Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a suicide, and her daughter said Wednesday it’s a relief to finally have the truth out.
Kidder, who played Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman in her most famous role, was found by a friend in her Montana home on May 13.
At the time, Kidder’s manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, said Kidder died peacefully in her sleep.
A statement released Wednesday by Park County coroner Richard Wood said the 69-year-old Kidder “died as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose” and that no further details would be released.
