CALIFORNIA
Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Judd suit
LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against him, saying allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless and were filed far too late.
In the federal court filing in Los Angeles, the attorneys discuss Judd’s comment that she would only let Weinstein touch her after she won an Academy Award in one of his films.
Judd said in her lawsuit that the statement was just a “mock bargain” she made in order to leave after he asked in a Beverly Hills hotel room 22 years ago if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower.
Judd said Weinstein, a former movie mogul, “lorded” the comment over her many times in the future.
Weinstein’s lawyers say it meant Judd acknowledged that Weinstein would try to get her movie roles.
NEW YORK
Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won’t be banned
NEW YORK — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial “deeply offensive,” he doesn’t believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.
Speaking with Recode’s Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that he thinks there are things “that different people get wrong.” He added that he doesn’t think they are “intentionally” getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.
The remarks sparked criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a statement that Facebook has a “moral and ethical obligation” not to allow people to disseminate Holocaust denial on its platform.
Zuckerberg said offensive content isn’t necessarily banned unless it is to organize harm or attack someone.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump to nominate new Census director
WASHINGTON — President Trump announced his intention Wednesday to nominate Steven Dillingham of Virginia to be the next director of the U.S. Census Bureau.
If confirmed, Dillingham would serve the remainder of a term that extends through 2021. He would oversee the next once-a-decade census that will determine how many seats in Congress each state receives and how hundreds of billions of tax dollars are distributed.
With planning for the 2020 census in an important phase, lawmakers from both major parties had been urging the president to nominate a new director as soon as possible.
FLORIDA
Bezos’ Blue Origin launches spacecraft
CAPE CANAVERAL — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company shot a capsule higher into space Wednesday than it’s ever done before.
The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on the company’s latest test flight. Once the booster separated, the capsule’s escape motor fired, lifting the it to an altitude of 389,846 feet, which is 74 miles.
It’s part of a safety system intended to save lives once space tourists and others climb aboard for suborbital hops.
Wednesday’s passenger was Mannequin Skywalker, an instrumented dummy that’s flown before, plus science experiments.
The Associated Press