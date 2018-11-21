DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump may attend correspondents dinner
WASHINGTON — President Trump is suggesting he might attend next year’s White House Correspondents Dinner now that the event is no longer featuring a comedian.
Trump tweeted Tuesday night: “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”
The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow would address its annual dinner next year following the pushback over Wolf’s sharply anti-Trump performance last time.
Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it for two straight years.
TEXAS
Doctor sues to keep seized dino skull
FORT WORTH — A doctor in Texas with a passion for paleontology is challenging the federal government after authorities seized a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull from his fossil collection.
Dr. James Godwin argues that the government waited too long to file a forfeiture claim after it seized the Tyrannosaurus bataar skull that authorities say was among several fossils smuggled illegally out of Mongolia.
Federal investigators say the skull was unearthed from the Gobi Desert between 2000 and 2011 and it traded hands several times before it ended up at a Wyoming store, where Godwin acquired it.
CALIFORNIA
Aerosmith’s Joe Perry cancels fall tour
LOS ANGELES — Joe Perry has canceled his fall tour to take time off after recently being hospitalized with breathing problems.
The Aerosmith guitarist’s publicist said in a statement Tuesday the 68-year-old will take the rest of the year off. He had expected to return to the road starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 16.
Perry felt short of breath after a guest performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York. Paramedics backstage gave Perry oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.
Perry expects to return next year.
NEW YORK
1 dies after 3 vehicles catch fire on bridge
NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says three vehicles have caught on fire and one person has died following a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.
Five other people have suffered minor injuries.
Police say all lanes have been closed both ways.
The FDNY says the crash occurred on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and spans the East River.