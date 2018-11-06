ILLINOIS
Duncan Hines recalls mix, cites salmonella
CHICAGO — Duncan Hines is recalling 2.4 million boxes of cake mix because of a link to salmonella.
The recall affects Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow varieties of cake mix, according to Conagra Brands, Duncan Hines’ parent company. The affected boxes have expiration dates between March 7 and 13, 2019.
Most of the boxes were distributed in the U.S. but some were shipped internationally. Chicago-based Conagra said it is still determining what other countries may be impacted.
In a statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it informed Conagra after it tested a sample of cake mix and found that it contained salmonella. It was the same strain that sickened people in five cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control.
WISCONSIN
Homicide charges filed in Girl Scouts accident
LAKE HALLIE — Vehicular homicide charges were filed Tuesday against a 21-year-old man accused of inhaling chemical vapors before he crashed his truck into a group of Girl Scouts picking up trash along a highway, killing three children and one adult, Wisconsin prosecutors said Tuesday.
The 11 charges filed against Colten Treu include four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of a hit-and-run resulting in death. The punishment for those charges alone is up to 160 years in prison.
The criminal complaint prosecutors released describe a struggle for the steering wheel between Treu and the passenger in his truck shortly before the vehicle veered off the road and struck the Girl Scout troop working in ditches along the highway in Lake Hallie, a town about 95 miles east of Minneapolis. Treu and his passenger later told investigators they had been huffing from a computer keyboard cleaner they’d purchased that day.
The Saturday crash killed 9-year-old Jayna Kelley and 10-year-old Autum Helgeson, both of Lake Hallie, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and her mother, 32-year-old mother, Sara Jo Schneider, from the Town of Lafayette.
Treu is being held on $250,000 bond.
NEW YORK
Immigrant convicted in subway bombing
NEW YORK — A Bangladeshi immigrant was convicted Tuesday of setting off a pipe bomb in New York City’s busiest subway station, disputing in court that he was supporting the Islamic State group and saying he was instead motivated by anger at President Trump.
The unusual outburst by Akayed Ullah, who was convicted in Manhattan federal court of supporting the terrorist group, capped a trial in which the defense maintained he intended to kill only himself last Dec. 11. Nobody died, and most of the injuries were not serious.
Prosecutors said Ullah sought to maim or kill commuters in response to calls for “lone wolf” terrorist attacks by the terror group. The judge set sentencing for April 5. Ullah faces a mandatory 30-year prison sentence and could be sent to prison for life.
TENNESSEE
Man gets life in officer’s shooting
MEMPHIS — A man convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Tennessee was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee read the sentence for 41-year-old Tremaine Wilbourn after a jury recommended the punishment. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.
The same jury found Wilbourn guilty of first-degree murder, carjacking and weapons charges in the August 2015 killing of Officer Sean Bolton in Memphis.
Bolton, who was white, is one of four police officers to be fatally shot in Memphis since July 2011. Wilbourn is black.
CALIFORNIA
$100K raised for teacher who fought student
LOS ANGELES — Community members have raised more than $100,000 for a Los Angeles-area teacher captured on video punching a student who had repeatedly called him a racial slur and other names.
By Tuesday, a Gofundme page had raised more than double the stated goal of $50,000 for Marston Riley, a music teacher at Maywood Academy High School.
Video on social media shows Riley, who is black, repeatedly hitting the student, who returns some blows. Before the scuffle, the video showed the student throwing a basketball at the 64-year-old Riley and calling him names.
The student was treated for minor injuries.
IDAHO
‘Okay to be white’ flyers posted on campus
MOSCOW — Flyers with the slogan “it’s okay to be white” were posted on the University of Idaho campus and around Moscow last week as part of a provocation campaign by white nationalist groups.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the flyers were an apparent repeat of a year-old campaign stemming from online message boards.
Washington State University Communications Director Phil Weiler says the Pullman campus was the site of the same campaign last year.
University of Idaho President Chuck Staben says he is disappointed to see such flyers on campus, but personnel would not remove the ones posted on authorized surfaces, noting the university supports free speech.