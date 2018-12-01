NORTH CAROLINA
Confederate vet’s name off of building at Duke
DURHAM — A building on Duke University’s campus will no longer be named after a benefactor who espoused white supremacist ideas.
The university said its Board of Trustees on Saturday voted to approve removing Julian Carr’s name from a building where the history department is located.
Carr was a Confederate veteran and tobacco magnate who gave land where part of Duke was built, helping facilitate the university’s move to Durham. He once bragged during a 1913 speech about whipping a black woman.
The school’s history professors filed a formal request to remove Carr’s name earlier this year.
Duke said the trustees had chosen to restore the building to its original name, the Classroom Building.
NEW YORK
Misconduct claims name scientist Tyson
NEW YORK — Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be investigated by Fox and National Geographic Networks after allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him.
Patheos.com published accounts Thursday from two women who say that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with them. Tyson was host of “Cosmos” on Fox in 2014, and a new edition of the series was to air on National Geographic next year.
Tyson has not commented publicly and an email request for comment to his representative was not immediately returned.
In a statement the producers of “Cosmos” said: “The credo at the heart of ‘Cosmos’ is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of ‘Cosmos’ can do no less in this situation.”
They said they will conduct a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, Fox and National Geographic said Friday that they only recently learned of the allegations and were reviewing them.
Police want to reunite ring with lovebirds
NEW YORK — Police have an important message for the couple who lost their engagement ring in Times Square: We have the ring.
The New York Police Department says a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about 8 feet down a utility grate.
The couple asked police for help, but emergency service officers could not immediately find the sparkler.
Eventually, they found it. But the would-be bride and groom left without leaving their names or contact information.
Police are now trying to track them down to restore their holiday joy. They’ve released surveillance photos of the couple and are asking the public to help reunite them with the ring.
TEXAS
Gentrification may impact Oswald homes
DALLAS — Busloads of visitors still flock to the Dallas homes where Lee Harvey Oswald lived before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, but historic-preservation concerns are growing as the area gentrifies.
One spot includes a rooming house where Oswald was a tenant, with the current owner leading visitors on a $40-per-person tour of the small room where Oswald slept, The Dallas Morning News reported .
Patricia Puckett Hall owns the home and has restored the bedroom, which features his same narrow bed and an upright armoire that held Oswald’s clothing and his handgun. The 66-year-old said she’s not sure how long she can work to preserve that bit of history and will likely have to sell the home soon.
That house and a nearby duplex that Oswald occupied with his wife are both in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood, which has seen substantial redevelopment in recent years.
David Spence, whose company Good Space has been involved in redevelopment and preservation in the neighborhood, said the duplex could be turned into a single-family residence. But zoning rules would prevent it from becoming something commercial. The other house, however, could be converted into something else entirely, he said.
MISSOURI
1 killed as storms sweep SW sector
AURORA — Authorities in southwestern Missouri say strong storms that swept the region have left one person dead.
Aurora Fire Chief Robert Ward tells television station KYTV that one person inside an Aurora motel just off Highway 39 was killed as a storm passed through. Authorities have not released the person’s name or details of how the death occurred. Investigators say others inside the motel escaped unharmed.
Several roads, including U.S. 60 between Aurora and Marionville, were closed because of downed power lines. A hospital in Aurora briefly lost power.
A strong line of storms in the area early Saturday led to several tornado warnings. The National Weather Service confirmed at least one weak tornado touched down at Monett, which is about 13 miles west of Aurora. Officials say the EF-0 tornado damaged several roofs, but no injuries were reported.
