INDIANA
Drugmaker Lilly starts giving price info online
Drugmaker Eli Lilly has started posting price information online for drugs advertised on TV.
On Tuesday, the company began running TV ads for a popular diabetes drug that don’t give the price but direct viewers to the website .
The site gives Trulicity’s monthly list price of $730.20, the average out-of-pocket costs based on insurance and details on financial assistance programs.
Lilly says it’s the first drugmaker to do this. The Indianapolis company plans the same disclosures soon for its other medicines.
GEORGIA
Man alleges threats by R. Kelly’s manager
STOCKBRIDGE — A Georgia man involved with a recent documentary detailing abuse allegations against R. Kelly told police the singer’s manager threatened him.
Timothy Savage told an officer on Jan. 3 that Don Russell had texted him saying it would be best for him and his family if the documentary didn’t air, according to a Stockbridge police report.
Savage said he and his wife were involved with Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series. The series, which aired earlier this month, looks at the singer’s history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. He has denied wrongdoing.
TEXAS
Murder charge filed in 7-year-old’s death
HOUSTON — Texas authorities filed a capital murder charge Tuesday against a black man they believe fired the bullet that killed a 7-year-old black girl in a drive-by shooting her family initially believed was racially motivated.
Prosecutors believe Larry D. Woodruffe, 24, killed Jazmine Barnes on Dec. 30 as she and her family drove to a grocery store in Houston.
The driver of the SUV Woodruffe rode in, Eric Black Jr., 20, has also been charged with capital murder. Both suspects remain jailed.
Woodruffe was charged as Jazmine’s funeral took place Tuesday afternoon, attended by hundreds of people at a Houston church.
CALIFORNIA
Joshua Tree park closes over shutdown
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Destruction of its signature trees and driving off-road during the partial government shutdown have added to problems that will force popular Joshua Tree National Park to temporarily shut down this week.
Closure of the vast desert park is set for 8 a.m. Thursday and will allow staff to address sanitation, safety and resource protection issues that have occurred, the National Park Service said in a statement Tuesday.
The statement did not describe the extent of damage to the crazy-limbed trees with clusters of green spikes.
OHIO
Oldest US citizen dies in Cleveland suburb
Lessie Brown, a 114-year-old Ohio woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the United States, died Tuesday, her grandson said.
Brown, who had been living with one of her daughters, died at the home in Cleveland Heights, according to Ronald Wilson.
Brown said in 2013 it was God’s will that she had lived so long.
Others in her family attributed her long life to the fact that she ate a sweet potato nearly every day until she was well past 100.
Brown was born in 1904 in Georgia and grew up on a farm near Stockbridge, outside Atlanta. She was one of 12 children and moved to Cleveland with her family when she was 18.
The Associated Press