DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Senate votes to make lynching federal crime
WASHINGTON — The Senate has unanimously approved bipartisan legislation that would make lynching a federal crime.
The effort was led by two Democratic senators who are potential presidential contenders in 2020, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.
Joining them as lead sponsors of the anti-lynching bill was the Senate’s third African-American member, Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Efforts to pass legislation making lynching a federal crime have failed repeatedly in the past. The sponsors of the bill say there had been nearly 200 attempts in Congress.
It’s unclear whether the House will act on the anti-lynching measure this week before the Christmas holiday, and send it to President Trump.
NORTH CAROLINA
New voter ID law challenged in court
RALEIGH — The new state law detailing how a voter photo identification requirement is carried out was challenged in court moments after the General Assembly completed the override of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the measure.
Six voters filed the lawsuit in Wake County court Wednesday afternoon, less than 15 minutes after the state House completed the override in a 72-40 vote. The Senate already voted to override Tuesday.
The photo ID law passed a month after a constitutional referendum mandating it was approved.
Still, the plaintiffs say the law violates the state constitution and retains requirements within a 2013 photo ID law that federal judges struck down. The voters argue the restrictions will harm black and American-Indian residents disproportionately.
UTAH
Couple waterboarded girl, 9, prosecutors say
SALT LAKE CITY — A couple used waterboarding as punishment for their 9-year-old daughter after she got out of bed to get a cup of water, prosecutors said in charges filed Wednesday.
They took her into a bathroom with the cup, then bound her hands, covered her face with a towel and poured water it for several minutes, leaving her unable to breathe. The girl’s stepmother told her at one point she “could die from this happening,” charges state.
The child told police that the waterboarding had happened three times as punishment for things like eating frosting. Her father and stepmother also use belts and hangers to hit her, she told officers who were called to a hospital on Dec. 3.
The father and stepmother were each charged with three felony and one misdemeanor counts of child abuse.
FLORIDA
9 charged with luring, abusing black bears
TALLAHASSEE — Authorities charged nine men with setting out bait for black bears, then steering them toward dogs that chased and mauled them.
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the arrests Wednesday.
Investigators say the men lured bears in four north Florida counties with dog food, doughnuts and peanut butter.
Seven of the men are Florida residents. One lives in Georgia, and another in Virginia. All face charges of animal cruelty.
ALABAMA
Missing man climbed rail, cruise line says
MOBILE — An autistic man missing at sea since Sunday, when he disappeared from a Carnival Cruise Line ship traveling from Alabama to the western Caribbean, went overboard after climbing over a deck rail, the company said Wednesday. The family says he is presumed dead.
Relatives of the 22-year-old Johns Creek, Georgia, man believed “he may have been under the mistaken assumption that he was going swimming,” the Miami-based company said in a release.
The cruise line also provided a statement from the family of Luke Renner that said relatives were devastated by his death but do not blame a group that organized the trip for people with special needs, Wishes4Me.
VIRGINIA
Cats at crossroads constitute ‘hazard’
DANVILLE — An intersection in a Virginia city has been deemed a hazard because it has been overrun with abandoned cats.
News outlets report the Danville Area Humane Society made the designation this week after a witness reported seeing a motorist stop and release 30 cats at the intersection.
Executive Director Paulette Dean said she believes more than 100 cats live near the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Riverside Drive. She said the area has been a dumping ground for cats for many years.
The Associated Press