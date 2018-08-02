NEW YORK
Ex-tennis star slams NYC for not firing cop
NEW YORK — Retired tennis player James Blake is slamming New York City for not firing a police officer who tackled him in a case of mistaken identity.
Police officer James Frascatore was docked five days of vacation time for smashing Blake to the ground outside a hotel in 2015 when he mistook him for a suspect.
The officer had another department disciplinary trial this week over allegations that he meddled in the investigation of the incident.
In a statement Wednesday, Blake said he is furious that Frascatore wasn’t fired.
He said the officer “should not be allowed to sully the badge that so many other good cops wear with honor.”
WEST VIRGINIA
Vehicle tied to man who threatened Trump
NITRO — Police in West Virginia have recovered a stolen vehicle believed to have been abandoned by a man wanted for allegedly threatening President Trump, a police chief and a district attorney.
The FBI’s Pittsburgh office said on Twitter that the vehicle was found near Nitro, West Virginia. Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said in a telephone interview it was discovered Tuesday and later impounded.
The U.S. Marshals Service said a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen Sunday in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania. He faces federal charges for allegedly posting the threats last month on Facebook.
MINNESOTA
Vendor blamed in 911 outage in three states
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials in Minnesota said Thursday that a third-party vendor performing work on a 911 system led to widespread service failures across the state, with similar disruptions reported in North Dakota and North Carolina.
The outage saw several cities and counties scramble to broadcast alternative emergency phone numbers through social media and other means during the hourlong disruption Wednesday afternoon. Telecommunications company CenturyLink, which operates 911 networks in the three states, said it’s investigating how the vendor’s work led to the outage.
Minnesota’s Emergency Communications Networks Director Dana Wahlberg said some callers were still able to reach emergency services during the interruption before service returned to normal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The department said it’s reviewing how many of the state’s 102 emergency centers were impacted.
Wahlberg said she expects 911 to work because it “is a vital service not only in Minnesota but across the nation.”
CenturyLink Spokesman Frank Tutalo confirmed in a brief statement Thursday that a third-party vendor’s work impacted 911 services. He did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the vendor and the scope of the outage.
ILLINOIS
Lollapalooza kicks off with more security
CHICAGO — People attending this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago are finding stricter rules and stepped-up security.
The four-day event began Thursday. Headliners include Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys.
Chicago police say they have increased security partly because of the October mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival, where a gunman killed 58 people from a 32nd-floor hotel suite. Authorities have said he also booked rooms overlooking last year’s Lollapalooza but didn’t show up.
Police closed more roads and put up additional barriers around this year’s Lollapalooza. They have been in contact with hotels and other businesses and properties surrounding Grant Park, and will be monitoring rooftops and shining lights into hotel rooms. Attendees aren’t allowed to bring backpacks this year and are going through airport-style screening.