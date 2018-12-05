CALIFORNIA
Samberg, Oh to co-host Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES — Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will share host duties at next month’s Golden Globe Awards.
Producers on Wednesday announced the co-hosts for the Jan. 6 ceremony. The Globes are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents awards for film and TV.
Oh won a 2006 Golden Globe for “Grey’s Anatomy.” This year, she became the first actress of Asian ethnicity to receive an Emmy nomination for drama series lead, for “Killing Eve.”
Samberg won two Golden Globes in 2014 for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” for best comedy actor and as a producer.
Rapper sues Fortnite over dance moves
LOS ANGELES — Rapper 2 Milly is suing the makers of Fortnite, saying they’re illegally using his dance moves in their wildly popular video game.
In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the Brooklyn-based rapper whose real name is Terrence Ferguson alleges that North Carolina-based Fortnite-maker Epic Games misappropriated his dance the “Milly Rock.”
Ferguson says the company used the dance that he came up with in 2011 and popularized in a 2015 song and video without giving him credit or compensation. He’s asking for a judge’s order that the game stop using his moves, and for damages to be determined later.
An Epic Games spokesman declined comment.
VIRGINIA
Witnesses: Man ‘calm’ before crowd run-in
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Two people who were with James Alex Fields Jr. during a white nationalist rally have testified that he appeared calm less than 30 minutes before he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Fields’ lawyers called them to testify Wednesday during his trial on first-degree murder and other charges in the 2017 rally. One woman was killed and dozens more were injured.
One of the witnesses said counterprotesters yelled at them as they were walking. She said one man in their group yelled back, but Fields did not.
Prosecutors say Fields was there to support white nationalists and was angry when he intentionally struck the crowd of counterprotesters.
Fields’ lawyers say he believed he was acting in self-defense when he drove into the crowd.
NORTH CAROLINA
Cheesecake giveaway goes awry; 1 arrested
ARLINGTON — A large-scale cheesecake giveaway clogged not only arteries but also the roads surrounding a Virginia restaurant where one person was taken to a hospital and faces a disorderly conduct charge.
Arlington County Police say they received calls Wednesday about traffic disruptions as a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Clarendon was participating in a national giveaway of 40,000 cheesecake slices in conjunction with a food-delivery service. Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says nearby roads were jammed, would-be delivery drivers were double-parked.
A spokesperson for DoorDash says the food delivery company is aware of the incident and cooperating with local law enforcement.
NEW JERSEY
Bear repellent sickens many at Amazon plant
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — An automated machine punctured a can of bear repellent at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey on Wednesday, releasing fumes that sickened workers and sent two dozen to hospitals, officials said.
At least one of the workers was in critical condition. The injured workers were taken to five hospitals, officials said. It was not clear if any were released.
About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville, authorities said. Most people were reporting difficulty breathing or burning in their throats or eyes.
Robbinsville spokesman John Nalbone told NJ.com that an automated machine damaged a 9-ounce can of bear repellent containing a concentrated amount of capsaicin, an active component of chili peppers. He said the fumes were contained in one part of the building’s third floor, which was cleared for a few hours, though the warehouse as a whole was not evacuated.
The Associated Press