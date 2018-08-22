ALABAMA
Owner of briefcase filled with fossils sought
MOBILE — Police in Alabama are trying to find the owner of an old briefcase that was filled with what appears to be ancient fossils, teeth, and crystals.
Photos released by police Wednesday show what appear to be fossilized fish, animal teeth, geodes, a large shell and a small human mask carved from clay or something similar.
A citizen found the brown bag in Mobile recently and took it to a police precinct office, said police spokeswoman Charlette Solis.
Officers believe the items are genuine, Solis said, but they don’t know who owns them since there wasn’t any identification with the brown briefcase, which has worn handles. No one has reported any crime or lost satchel that seems linked to the discovery, she said.
ARKANSAS
Man gets 50 years in road-rage killing
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas man who fired his gun into another driver’s car and killed a 3-year-old boy in the back seat was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison without the possibility for parole.
Jurors found Gary Eugene Holmes guilty of first-degree murder and terroristic threatening in the December 2016 death of Acen King. Holmes received 45 years for the killing and five years for threats.
The boy’s grandmother says she was stopped at a stop sign in Little Rock when Holmes honked his horn, got out of his car and fired into her car. A police affidavit says a woman who was in Holmes’ car told investigators he was angry because he thought the car behind him was tailing him too closely.
Acen was shot in the back and died later that night at a hospital.
RHODE ISLAND
Mobster says he’s given up Mafia life for religion
PROVIDENCE — A member of the New England Mafia says he has left his life of crime for religion.
WPRI-TV reports Robert “Bobby” DeLuca sent a letter to a federal judge saying he was scheduled to be baptized in Florida days before his arrest on charges of lying to police about what he knew about the 1993 killing of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.
DeLuca says he has “denounced the Mafia” and getting baptized will be one of the first things he does when he gets out of prison.
The 72-year-old pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and making false statements and faces up to 12 years in prison during sentencing next Tuesday.
ATLANTA
Street named for rights icon Lewis
ATLANTA — Noting U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ life of “raw courage,” Atlanta officials renamed a street for the civil-rights icon Wednesday.
Freedom Parkway, a four-lane conduit to the Carter Center, will now be called John Lewis Freedom Parkway.
“John Lewis is synonymous with freedom,” Atlanta City Council member Andre Dickens said when explaining why that particular street was chosen. Dickens sponsored the resolution — which the council unanimously approved in December — to rename the street after Lewis.
In the 1960s, Lewis spent his adolescence fighting discrimination alongside other civil rights legends like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was the youngest civil-rights leader who worked with King.
Renaming the street is just one way the task force assembled by Dickens plans to pay respect to the congressman. Plans to paint a mural of Lewis in the Atlanta airport in January ahead of the Super Bowl are in the works, Dickens said.
CONNECTICUT
Wilson arrested in airport disturbance
WINDSOR LOCKS — Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after police say she became “belligerent” toward troopers.
The 45-year-old “Redneck Woman” singer from Lebanon, Tennessee, was charged with breach of peace Tuesday evening at Bradley International Airport, near Hartford.
State police say troopers initially responded to a “minor disturbance” on an incoming flight and were interviewing Wilson on a runway when they arrested her.
Bail was set at $1,000. A court hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to Sept. 13, and Wilson didn’t appear in court.
GEORGIA
‘MacGyver’ stunt coordinator hurt
ATLANTA — A stunt coordinator has been injured on the set of the CBS TV series “MacGyver” in Atlanta.
CBS Television Studios said in a statement Wednesday that Justin Sundquist was injured late Monday after an accident. The studio says he remains hospitalized with his condition unknown after he sustained a head injury during a stunt.
CBS says the production team is cooperating with authorities to investigate the accident.
News outlets report that Sundquist sued CBS Corp. and CBS TV Studios last year after being injured on the set of “Hawaii Five-O.”
FLORIDA
Disney offers tuition to hourly workers
ORLANDO — The Walt Disney Co. is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree, finish a high school diploma or learn a new skill, the entertainment giant said Wednesday.
As many as 80,000 hourly workers in the United States could be eligible for the program, which pays upfront tuition for employees taking online classes starting this fall.
Disney initially will invest $50 million into the “Disney Aspire” program and up to $25 million a year after that, the company said.
“We can’t wait to see what paths our cast members take with Disney Aspire,” the company said in a blog post.
Disney is rolling out its program in phases, with the first limited to online classes. In-classroom courses could be added if there’s demand for them, a spokeswoman said.
