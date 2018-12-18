NEW MEXICO
Probe sought in death of Guatemalan child
LORDSBURG — Lawmakers visiting the Border Patrol station where a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl was taken hours before her death demanded an independent investigation Tuesday into the response by federal agents.
“There are things that we need to learn,” said U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat who was part of the delegation visiting the Border Patrol station in Lordsburg, New Mexico.
Ruiz, a doctor, questioned why border agents didn’t call for an immediate airlift of Jakelin Caal after her father told an agent she was sick and vomiting.
A bus carrying the child and her father left the Antelope Wells port of entry for the Lordsburg station, roughly 90 minutes away. By then, according to a Customs and Border Protection statement, Jakelin’s temperature had reached 105.7 degrees. Emergency medical technicians had to revive her. She was then airlifted to an El Paso hospital, where she died the next day.
The inspector general of CBP’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, has said it will investigate Jakelin’s death.
FLORIDA
Police: Man attempted to pay for food with pot
PORT ST. LUCIE — Police in Florida say a 23-year-old man went through a McDonald’s drive-thru and tried to pay for his order with a bag of marijuana.
News outlets report Port St. Lucie police say the fast food worker denied the trade, and Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove off, only to return again a short time later. Police arrested him Sunday on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.
Police were alerted to Gallagher’s offer early Sunday morning and received a description of him from the worker.
They say a suspect matching his description went through the drive- thru a little while later and police approached him.
CALIFORNIA
Mom wins travel ban waiver to see dying son
A Yemeni mother on Tuesday won her fight for a waiver from the Trump administration’s travel ban that would allow her to go to California to see her dying 2-year-old son.
Shaima Swileh planned to fly to San Francisco on Wednesday after the U.S. State Department granted her a visa, said Basim Elkarra of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Sacramento, whose lawyers sued this week.
The boy’s father, Ali Hassan, is a U.S. citizen who brought their son, Abdullah, to California in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder after the boy’s health worsened.
Swileh and the boy had been living in Egypt, and she had hoped to accompany them but was not given a visa to enter the United States. Citizens from Yemen and six other countries, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban enacted under President Trump.
The Associated Press