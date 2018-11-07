MISSOURI
Anti-abortion activist released from prison
KANSAS CITY — A woman who shot Wichita abortion doctor George Tiller and attacked abortion clinics in several states in the 1990s has been released from prison in Oregon, prompting concern in clinics across the country, according to a published report Wednesday.
Rachelle “Shelley” Shannon was released from a halfway house in Portland, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed. She will be on supervised release for three years, but the bureau said conditions of her release will not be revealed.
Shannon spent 25 years in custody and had been living at the halfway house since May, The Kansas City Star reported .
Shannon, now 62, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars for shooting and wounding Tiller, and 20 years for six firebombings and two acid attacks at abortion clinics in California, Oregon and Nevada.
Evicting landlord finds alligator in hot tub
KANSAS CITY — A Missouri landlord stumbled upon an unwanted house guest while evicting a tenant: a large alligator in a hot tub.
The tenant described the 150-pound reptile as “gentle as a puppy” after animal control workers were called to the Kansas City home on Wednesday. The workers also found two boa constrictors and a rabbit.
The Kansas City Star reported a specialist removed the alligator, which was at least 6 feet long.
The tenant, Sean Casey, said he’d owned the alligator for four years and named it Catfish. He called the reptile “a big cuddly lizard.”
A spokesman for the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department said Kansas City doesn’t allow homeowners to have alligators.
Catfish will be temporarily housed at the Monkey Island Rescue and Sanctuary in nearby Greenwood. The snakes and rabbit were taken to an animal shelter.
WASHINGTON
Moratorium sought on whale boat tours
SEATTLE — A Washington state task force on critically endangered Northwest orcas wants to temporarily suspend whale-watching boat tours focused on those whales, one of three dozen recommendations to save a population that is at its lowest in over 30 years.
The group advising Gov. Jay Inslee voted Tuesday to recommend a three- to five-year moratorium on viewing southern resident killer whales by all boats in Puget Sound.
Disturbances and noise from boats can interfere with the whale’s ability to find food or communicate, and supporters said it would protect the whales. Critics said it doesn’t address the larger issue of dwindling food supply and it would be devastating for the industry.
The proposed moratorium would not apply to boats viewing other whales in the region, including gray or transient whales.
CALIFORNIA
Vandal of Trump star gets 3 years’ probation
LOS ANGELES — A man who smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading no contest to a felony count of vandalism.
City News Service reports a judge also sentenced Austin Mikel Clay on Wednesday to attend psychological counseling and pay more than $9,400 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. He must also perform community service.
Clay took a pickax to Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard in July. The star recognizes Trump for his work on the TV show “The Apprentice.” It was quickly repaired.
Twin sisters give birth less than 2 hours apart
FRESNO — Identical twins have given birth about two hours apart from each other.
The Fresno Bee reported Wednesday that BaoKou Yang went into labor first on Sunday. Shortly after, her sister BaoNhia Yang told her she was experiencing pain and “might be in labor with you.”
BaoKou gave birth at 6:59 p.m. Sunday. Her sister delivered at 8:48 p.m.
Both gave birth to daughters who almost were the same weight.
The identical twins are from a family of 14 children and say they were inseparable growing up in Fresno.
The sisters had bet on who would give birth first but say they never thought it would be so close, since their due dates were two days apart.
