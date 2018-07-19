DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
IRS chief nominee clears Senate panel
WASHINGTON — The Senate Finance Committee narrowly approved on a party-line vote President Trump’s choice to become the new head of the IRS, with the panel’s Democrats protesting the nomination because of a new IRS policy allowing some groups to hide their donors’ identities.
The 14-13 vote Thursday with majority Republicans prevailing sent the nomination of Beverly Hills tax attorney Charles Rettig to the full Senate. All the Democrats voted against his nomination even though they considered him qualified for the job.
Critics say the new policy will let more dark money — including from foreign interests — flood into the U.S. political system.
PENNSYLVANIA
Shop explosion at Army depot injures 5
CHAMBERSBURG — A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at an Army depot injured five workers, three of them seriously, officials said.
The blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg about 7:15 a.m., causing a small fire, said Col. Stephen Ledbetter, the depot commander.
Army Depot officials quickly posted on social media the incident was contained, that operations elsewhere on the base would not be affected and that there was no suspicion of terrorist activity.
Ledbetter said three victims were flown to Baltimore-area hospitals with what serious injuries.
The two other victims were treated at a local hospital and released, at least one for smoke inhalation, depot officials said late Thursday.
LOUISIANA
Selfies taken on stolen phone used to ID thief
SHREVEPORT — A robbery suspect used a stolen cellphone to snap a selfie and, in the process, gave authorities his identity.
That’s according to police in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The Shreveport Times reports the victim of a July 10 robbery told police he was held up at gunpoint as he exited his car. The victim said he surrendered cash and two cellphones, and the robber fled.
Three days later, the victim told police the suspect had taken photos of himself that automatically uploaded to the victim’s cloud. The victim retrieved the photos, which investigators then released to the public. Two days later, a tipster gave a suspect’s identity via Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers.
Police say 27-year-old Tommy Lee Beverly Jr. is now being sought on an armed robbery charge.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Police: Girl, 5, found asleep with gun
MANCHESTER — New Hampshire police investigating a report of shots fired in an apartment found a 5-year-old girl sleeping with a loaded handgun on her chest, court documents said Thursday.
Manchester police said Thomas Gulledge, 29, gave police permission to go inside his apartment Wednesday night. Police said they found deplorable conditions, including dog feces, trash, rotten food and flies.
They found Gulledge’s daughter sleeping on a bed filled with trash and rotting food. They noticed the .45-caliber gun inside of a holster resting on her chest.
The child wasn’t hurt. Police put her in the custody of a foster family. Gulledge was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless conduct. He appeared in court Thursday and bail was set at $10,000.
ILLINOIS
2 IHOP franchises settle harassment suit
ST. LOUIS — Two International House of Pancakes franchises in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis will pay nearly $1 million combined to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed on behalf of several employees.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the suit in September and announced the settlement Thursday. The agreement requires the IHOP franchises to pay $975,000 in compensatory damages to 16 harassment victims who worked at locally-owned restaurants in Glen Carbon and Alton.
The EEOC said employees, including some teenagers, were routinely sexually harassed by co-workers and managers. The lawsuit alleged that harassment included offensive comments, groping, physical threats and one instance of attempted forced oral sex.
The EEOC said most of the victims were female and worked at the Glen Carbon restaurant.
TENNESSEE
Data: Confederate license plates on rise
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The number of Tennesseans with Confederate battle flag license plates has reached its highest point in a decade.
Data from the Tennessee Department of Revenue shows that 3,273 of the license plates, introduced in 2004, benefiting the Sons of Confederate Veterans were active at the end of the 2018 fiscal year, The Tennessean reported .
That number represents a 72 percent increase from the end of the 2015 fiscal year. The Sons of Confederate Veterans received around $57,500 from the plates in the 2018 fiscal year. The money pays for the chapter’s ongoing legal fight agasint the city of Memphis over the removal of Confederate statutes, division commander James Patterson said.
The Associated Press