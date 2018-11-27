COLORADO
Murdered woman’s family sues husband
DENVER — The parents of a Colorado woman murdered by her husband are seeking financial damages in a lawsuit filed on the same day he was sentenced to life in prison.
Christopher Watts was sentenced Nov. 19 to three consecutive life sentences for killing his pregnant wife, Shanann, and the couple’s daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body.
Shanann Watts’ parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek, filed their wrongful death lawsuit the same day, seeking unspecified financial damages for pain and suffering caused by the loss of their daughter and granddaughters, plus funeral and burial expenses.
NEW YORK
Cuomo to meet Trump; talk new train tunnel
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will travel to Washington on Wednesday to press President Trump for federal funding for a new rail tunnel below the Hudson River.
The meeting comes as officials in New Jersey and New York express growing worries about the dilapidated, century-old tunnel owned by Amtrak that connects the two states. Experts have long said a new tunnel is needed to relieve congestion and prevent big problems at one of the most important transportation choke points in the nation.
CALIFORNIA
Man pardoned days after fire took home
SAN FRANCISCO — An unexpected phone call brought a bright spot to a dark moment in Jason James Burnett’s life, offering a small measure of relief from the sadness of losing his California home to the nation’s worst wildfire in a century.
It was the governor’s office. His criminal record had finally been wiped clean.
Gov. Jerry Brown announced last week that he had granted Burnett a pardon, exactly 24 years after he was sentenced to jail time and probation for a drug conviction he received as a young man.
The call came less than two weeks after the fire tore through swaths of Northern California, killing dozens and reducing the town of Paradise, where Burnett lived with his wife and teenage daughter, to rubble.
“With what I’m going through, getting that call, it made me happy,” he said. “It was the best news I’d had in a couple of weeks.”
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
First lady helping assemble troop kits
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump and Karen Pence are helping to assemble military comfort kits for troops deployed overseas at the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Trump said Tuesday the packs are “one small way that we can say thank you and honor the sacrifices that members of the military make year-round.”
The first lady adds, “Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas and for the families who wait for them to come home.”
Mrs. Trump then joined Mrs. Pence, cabinet secretaries’ spouses, military families, Elizabeth Dole and other volunteers in assembling the packages.
The packages contain snacks such as popcorn and peanuts, playing cards and toiletries including bottles of hand soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and tissues. They will be sent to troops deployed in Iraq, Poland, Djibouti and Kuwait.
FLORIDA
Glider hangs on after not being strapped in
NORTH PORT — A Florida man spent his first hang-gliding ride dangling precariously from a control bar and the pilot’s leg after the pilot forgot to strap him in.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that North Port resident Chris Gursky posted a GoPro video of the wild ride in Switzerland on his YouTube account Monday.
The video shows the trouble began immediately when Gursky realized he wasn’t attached to the craft. He ended up holding the control bar with his left hand and the pilot with his right hand for most of the 2-minute-and-14-second flight.
The Associated Press