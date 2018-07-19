MEXICO
Food center reopens after gang clash
MEXICO CITY — A Mexico-based food products company says that one of its distribution centers near the U.S. border is operating at full capacity after closing due to security concerns.
The Lala Group suspended operations at the Tamaulipas distribution center in Ciudad Mante in May.
CEO Scot Rank said in a statement Thursday the center was reopened and recognized “the efforts of the state government aimed at bolstering security.”
Violence in Ciudad Mante was blamed on fighting between factions of the Zetas known as the Northeast cartel and the Old School Zetas.
BRAZIL
Police arrest famous plastic surgeon
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis Cesar Barros Furtado, who had been on the run since a patient died following injections he gave her to enlarge her buttocks.
Furtado is known as “Dr. Bumbum” — Brazilian slang for backside. He was arrested Thursday at an office complex in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra de Tijuca neighborhood.
Police say Furtado performed the buttock enhancement procedure on bank manager Lilian Calixto at his Rio home Saturday. Calixto fell ill during the procedure and Furtado rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died hours later.
Furtado disappeared after he dropped Calixto off at the hospital and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
TUNISIA
Boat with 40 migrants denied entry
TUNIS — Four humanitarian groups say a commercial boat carrying 40 migrants who had been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea has been waiting to get a green light to dock in the Tunisian port of Zarzis for more than 48 hours.
The groups, most of them based in Tunisia, said Thursday that Tunisian authorities were deciding whether to grant the boat entry after Italy, Malta and France refused. Tunisian authorities couldn’t immediately be reached to discuss its stance.
The migrants reportedly were at sea for five days before a Maltese ship picked them up and then transferred them Monday to the Tunisian-flagged Sarost 5.
The humanitarian groups called on the Tunisian government to and accept the migrants. The Maltese government refuted claims it had violated international maritime laws by directing the migrants to Tunisia, the nearest port.
CANADA
Auto tariffs may prompt gov’t retaliation
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada’s government is warning the Trump administration that it will hit back if the U.S. imposes tariffs on imports of Canadian automotive products.
Kirsten Hillman is Canada’s deputy ambassador to the U.S. and she says Canada will be “forced to respond in a proportional manner” if the U.S. imposes auto levies.
She delivered the message Thursday in Washington during testimony at U.S. Commerce Department hearings. The department is investigating whether duties should be applied based on the premise that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.
The North American auto industry and its supply chains are highly integrated and economically critical to both the United States and Canada. Many experts have argued that tariffs would lead to large-scale layoffs on both sides of the border.
CHILE
Bishop won’t deliver sex abuse report
SANTIAGO — The head of the Chilean Roman Catholic Church’s abuse prevention committee says he will not deliver a report on sex abuse committed by priests against minors to Chile’s attorney general.
The 2,300-page report was ordered by Pope Francis after he visited the South American country.
Bishop Juan Ignacio Gonzalez said Thursday that the information in the report could harm those who testified in secret if it became known. He said that “the pope is the only recipient of this report.”
Francis received the report earlier this year and then publicly denounced a “culture of abuse and cover-up” in Chile’s Catholic Church. He also said he was ashamed that neither he nor Chilean church leaders truly ever listened to victims as the country’s abuse scandal spiraled.