CHINA
Photographer taken away by state security, wife says
BEIJING — Lu Guang’s photos exposed the everyday realities of people on the margins of Chinese society: coal miners, drug addicts, HIV patients.
Now, the award-winning photographer is at the center of his own stark story. He was taken away by state security agents three weeks ago for unknown reasons, Lu’s wife, Xu Xiaoli, told The Associated Press late Tuesday.
Xu said Lu was traveling in Xinjiang on Nov. 3 when she lost contact with him.
A friend of Xu helped her inquire about her husband’s whereabouts in his home province of Zhejiang, where authorities said Lu and a fellow photographer had been taken away by Xinjiang state security.
UNITED NATIONS
Envoy: Countries reneging on global migration compact
The U.N. special representative for international migration says she’s “very disappointed” that some countries are reneging on their support for a global compact to promote safe and orderly migration and reduce human smuggling and trafficking — some for “bizarre” reasons.
Louise Arbour said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that it’s also “puzzling” because the compact isn’t legally binding and after its formal adoption next month “there is not a single country that is obligated to do anything that it doesn’t want to.”
In July, 192 countries unanimously agreed on the first global document to tackle the migration issue after lengthy negotiations on the often contentious issue, with only the United States boycotting.
But in recent months, Hungary, Austria, Israel, Poland and Australia have dropped their support.
MEXICO
Government to give Kushner highest honor
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government says it will award President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner the highest honor the country gives to foreigners, the Order of the Aztec Eagle.
The Foreign Relations Department said Kushner earned the award “for his significant contributions in achieving the renegotiation of the new (trade) agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada.”
The department said in a statement Tuesday that Kushner “played a fundamental role during the whole process, displaying decisive support for the trade talks … thus achieving satisfactory results.”
PUERTO RICO
New laws to help protect insurance policy holders
SAN JUAN — The governor of Puerto Rico overhauled the U.S. territory’s insurance laws on Tuesday to help protect policy holders as thousands of claims remain unresolved more than a year after Hurricane Maria.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello signed six laws into effect as he stressed that his administration was not pleased with how insurance companies handled complaints filed after the Category 4 storm hit.
One law now requires insurance companies to start making partial payments under certain conditions shortly after a state of emergency is declared. Another creates special courtrooms with expert judges to solve appraisal disagreements via mediation, a first for Puerto Rico. All decisions reached during mediation will be binding but can be appealed in court. A third law sharpens the types of actions officials can take against insurance companies if they do not resolve cases promptly.
AUSTRALIA
Sleeping pilot misjudges island destination
MELBOURNE — A commercial pilot is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 29 miles, officials said Tuesday.
The pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person aboard the twin-propeller Piper PA-31 Navajo Chieftain and was flying on autopilot during the early morning flight on Nov. 8 from Devonport on Tasmania 155 miles northwest to King Island in Bass Strait, his employer, Vortex Air, said in a statement.
The pilot “unintentionally fell asleep while in command of the aircraft,” the airline said.